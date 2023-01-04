[WATCH] Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) botches new finisher on NJPW debut

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) made a monumental NJPW debut on Day 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 17. She confronted IWGP Women's Champion Kairi and laid out a challenge for the upcoming Battle in the Valley event in February.

The Boss, along with her tag team partner Naomi, walked out of the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and hadn't competed elsewhere since her departure until today.

After confronting Kairi, Mercedes Moné hit the former WWE Superstar with a modified version of the DDT. However, the move appeared to be botched.

In multiple videos available on social media, one can see that the move lacked impact. The receiver's head didn't hit the canvas with the impact it was potentially supposed to. You can check out the video below.

Deen TV @DeenTVBarbarian

#wk17 NJPW get your money back, cause Sasha Banks AKA Mercedes Mone isn't it NJPW get your money back, cause Sasha Banks AKA Mercedes Mone isn't it#wk17 https://t.co/SuXDpMuZox

The maneuver could very well be Sasha Banks' finisher in NJPW. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans have also speculated that she will use a submission to end her matches just like she used to in WWE.

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné, had an impactful career in WWE before debuting in NJPW

Mercedes Moné is undoubtedly among the greatest female professional wrestlers over the last decade. After a great stint in NXT, she debuted for WWE's main roster in 2015, along with the likes of Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

The Boss made a name for herself with her monumental rivalry with Charlotte Flair over the RAW Women's Championship. The two were a part of the first-ever Women's Hell in a Cell match.

Sasha Banks also aligned herself with her real-life best friend, Bayley, to form a tag team called The Boss 'n' Hug Connection. The two became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions by defeating five other tag teams in an Elimination Chamber match.

After Bayley betrayed Banks, the latter had a feud with Bayley over the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Boss won the title for the first time after defeating The Role Model.

Sasha Banks made history by headlining the first night of WrestleMania 37 alongside Bianca Belair. After losing her title, she aligned herself with Naomi, and the duo had a decent reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions before walking out of the company.

Do you think Mercedes Moné will return to Triple H's company someday in the future? Let us know in the comments section.

