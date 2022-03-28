Photo: The Hardy Boyz reunite with former WWE colleague 

AEW duo Matt and Jeff Hardy, aka The Hardy Boyz, were recently spotted with their former WWE colleague John Morrison.

The former Intercontinental Champion was one of the most high-profile and unexpected performers WWE released last November owing to the budget cuts stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, Morrison has been active on the independent circuit, where he has crossed paths with many other talents.

He recently performed at New Northeast Wrestling's 27th March event, where The Hardys were also in action against Enzo and Cass. Post-show, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a picture of himself, Jeff, and John Morrison. Alongside the photo, he wrote a hilarious caption saying Morrison was the third Hardy brother.

"Jeff & I met "Johnny Hardy" today. We’re requiring a DNA test to make sure he’s legit. He might just be fabricating his last name," wrote Matt.

You can check out his tweet below:

For those unaware, John Morrison and The Hardy Boyz came face-to-face on several occasions during their time in WWE. While Morrison has teamed up with Jeff and Matt, he has also competed against both, most notably against The Charismatic Enigma at New Year's Revolution in 2007.

The Hardy Boyz have a lot on their plate currently

Since Jeff and Matt's highly-anticipated reunion became a reality in All Elite Wrestling, the duo has become one of the busiest tag teams in wrestling.

In recent weeks, their ongoing association with Sting and Darby Allin and feud with Andrade El Idolo and AFO have been a staple of the promotion's programming.

Apart from becoming crucial members of AEW's tag team division, The Hardy Boyz have also been active on the independent circuit. They defeated Enzo and Cass at the New Northeast Wrestling show last night and are expected to continue performing for various promotions in the coming months.

