The Hurt Syndicate to kick MJF out and replace him with 5-time WWE champion in AEW? Looking at the chances

AEW Dynamite saw a very tense showoff between MJF and the Hurt Syndicate, and there is only one question on everybody’s mind. Will the stable kick Maxwell Jacob Friedman out of the group?

After that altercation, MJF went ahead and cut a promo saying he did not want the help of Bobby Lashley to become the AEW World Champion. He essentially wrote in the sand what he wanted to do, making his intentions very clear.

With all that said and done, there is a chance that the Hurt Syndicate fully kicks out Maxwell Jacob Friedman and replaces him with five-time WWE champion Cedric Alexander.

Despite recently joining TNA, Cedric has revealed that nothing is off the table and that anything can happen when it comes to his future. Alexander is a three-time 24/7 Champion, one-time Cruiserweight Champion, and former RAW Tag Team Champion.

What exactly did Cedric Alexander say about the rumored AEW move?

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander shocked the fans when he recently signed up with TNA. This, after all the talk, was about him joining All Elite Wrestling.

He recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio podcast. He stated that nothing is off the table, expressing his gratitude that fans are still speculating about whether he will join the Hurt Syndicate.

He said:

“It's good to get people talking [on rumors of him joining the Hurt Syndicate]. I'm glad people were wondering what can happen, 'cause that adds to the excitement of it all. Nothing is off the table, but right now I'm focused on me, focused on carving my own path, and being my own man, so to speak.”

It will be interesting to see what he does in the future and whether or not he will be allowed to join the Hurt Syndicate in AEW. Only time will tell if MJF will be kicked out of the group.

