The Hurt Syndicate to officially recruit major AEW star, not MJF, on Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

A brand new member could be added to The Hurt Syndicate this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, as Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) would presumably reject the offer. The new member could be a returning star who has a lot of history with Maxwell.

After MJF lost to ''Hangman'' Adam Page at Revolution 2025, MVP offered The Salt of The Earth to join The Hurt Syndicate a few weeks ago on Dynamite. The 29-year-old is scheduled to give his answer this Wednesday. However, MVP could recruit major AEW star Wardlow to the Syndicate if Maxwell rejects the offer to spice things up.

Wardlow has not been on TV since losing the AEW World Title match against then-champion Samoa Joe at Dynamite: Big Business in March 2024. Fans have been anticipating the return of Mr. Mayhem, and bringing him for a feud with MJF makes perfect sense. Wardlow was a part of The Pinnacle group, which was led by Friedman, a few years ago, and they had a rivalry after that as well.

Assuming The Wolf of Wrestling refuses the offer to join The Hurt Syndicate, MVP may disclose Wardlow as the newest member of the faction. He could then order Mr. Mayhem to take out Maxwell for refusing the offer.

The return of Wardlow as a member of the Syndicate during MJF's segment will also set up an eventual feud between two former allies. However, the angle is currently speculative.

The Hurt Syndicate's MVP recently teased an alliance with an AEW star's faction

MVP recently gave his flowers to Shane Taylor, the leader of Shane Taylor Promotions. Speaking on the F Y'all podcast, the former WWE US Champion teased an alliance with Shane Taylor when he urged the latter's faction to align with The Hurt Syndicate.

"Shane [Taylor] is a wonderful little brother, man. He's a wonderful little brother, you know? He's got that exuberance, you know? And we love that, we love that, you know! We love that, I got nothing but respect for Shane. So, and as a matter of fact, hey, you know what? There's a time and a place for everything, but I would say it would behoove him and his promotion to align themselves with us. Don't stand against us!" he said.

Only time will tell what the future has in store for Bobby Lashley and Co. in AEW.

