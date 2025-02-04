The Hurt Syndicate's new member; Huge return? 3 surprises Tony Khan could pull off on AEW Dynamite this week

We're inching closer to AEW's next big show, which will be on the road to Grand Slam in Australia. Tony Khan will hold Dynamite this week in Atlanta, GA. Four matches are already confirmed for Wednesday's show.

Toni Storm will take on Queen Aminata, Hounds of Hell will face Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, Ricochet will battle Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will take on a mystery opponent from The Don Callis family. Despite all of these confirmed plans, however, there is room for Tony Khan to pull off a few surprises for this week's Dynamite.

#3) Ricochet might defeats Swerve Strickland after The Hurt Syndicate's interference

Ricochet and Swerve Strickland have had a blood feud brewing between each other for the last few months. Both stars have viciously attacked one another and are now set to inflict some punishment on each other in the ring at Dynamite this week.

However, we predict that Ricochet has a few tricks up his sleeve heading into the match. The Future of Flight had previously almost joined The Hurt Syndicate as its newest member until he was rejected from the group.

We believe that perhaps he has now convinced the faction to let him join and interfere in the match to have him win since they have a common rival in the form of Swerve Strickland. This way we could see Bobby Lashley assist Ricochet and also offer closure to his abruptly ended feud against the former AEW World Champion.

#2) Will Ospreay could face a new member of the Don Callis family on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay is set to face off against a mystery opponent from the Don Callis family faction and fans are speculating who could it be. The group had previously hinted at a new member in a vignette aired on an episode of AEW Collision.

Brian Cage claimed in the vignette that it would be easy to take down Kenny Omega and Ospreay since they have five members. Don Callis hinted at a new member by saying, "Who said there's only five of us?" We're most likely going to find out who this new member of the faction will be this week on AEW Dynamite.

We believe that Callis will either reintroduce a returning member of the group, Trent Beretta, or an entirely new member, Miro. Both of these stars have not been seen in AEW for some time now, and it could be a great way to bring them back into the fold by having them compete against The Aerial Assassin.

#1) Hounds of Hell might pull off an incredible win against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

The former members of the House of Black have shed the colors of their past and have reformed into the Hounds of Hell in AEW. Now, they're fully set on building some momentum behind them as Brody King and Buddy Matthews take on Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in a tag team match.

The match will undoubtedly be a spectacular showcase for all competitors. However, we're predicting that the Hounds of Hell will prove themselves. Matthews and King need some wins to get some steam behind their new faction, and a huge one this week on AEW Dynamite against Takeshita and Fletcher will do wonders for them.

