  The Hurt Syndicate will get a new member in AEW soon; but it is not who you think!

The Hurt Syndicate will get a new member in AEW soon; but it is not who you think!

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 07, 2025 08:53 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate is a top AEW faction (Image via AEW's YouTube)
The Hurt Syndicate is a top AEW faction (Image via AEW's YouTube)

The Hurt Syndicate is one of the formidable factions in AEW. Ever since the trio of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion, there had been numerous speculations regarding adding a fourth member. Moreover, MVP himself was interested in the idea and even teased the addition of female members once.

The faction did add MJF as their fourth accomplice. However, that alliance was short-lived, as the former AEW World Champion was outcast by the trio. When The Hurt Syndicate is still open to having another member in their faction, it could be someone the fans did not expect.

Cedric Alexander is the expected choice to join The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

One of the top and obvious choices to join The Hurt Syndicate is their former member, Cedric Alexander, who was a part of the stable in WWE. While there have been rumors surrounding his debut in AEW to align with them, it is unlikely to happen. While he revealed that he was interested in joining his former cohorts and his current TNA contract is set to expire on October 12, as per Fightful, Tony Khan might choose a different route and bring a powerhouse star to create intrigue and surprise elements for his television programming.

Tony Khan can instead bring back Keith Lee as the new member

Instead of Cedric Alexander, Tony Khan might pick absent AEW star Keith Lee to join the ranks of The Hurt Syndicate. The Limitless has not been on television for a long time, but has sent out cryptic messages on numerous occasions. It could prove to be a masterstroke by Khan to align a powerful and athletic star like Lee and strengthen the faction even further to establish their dominance over the All Elite landscape.

Keith Lee could regain momentum as a Hurt Syndicate member

Keith Lee himself could benefit from becoming a member of The Hurt Syndicate. The former NXT champion could regain a considerable amount of momentum by working alongside veterans like MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. Moreover, he has not worked as part of a stable before, so it could be a significant opportunity for Lee to restart his wrestling career in All Elite Wrestling.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
