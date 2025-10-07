The Hurt Syndicate will get a new member in AEW soon; but it is not who you think!

The Hurt Syndicate is one of the formidable factions in AEW. Ever since the trio of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion, there had been numerous speculations regarding adding a fourth member. Moreover, MVP himself was interested in the idea and even teased the addition of female members once.The faction did add MJF as their fourth accomplice. However, that alliance was short-lived, as the former AEW World Champion was outcast by the trio. When The Hurt Syndicate is still open to having another member in their faction, it could be someone the fans did not expect.Cedric Alexander is the expected choice to join The Hurt Syndicate in AEWOne of the top and obvious choices to join The Hurt Syndicate is their former member, Cedric Alexander, who was a part of the stable in WWE. While there have been rumors surrounding his debut in AEW to align with them, it is unlikely to happen. While he revealed that he was interested in joining his former cohorts and his current TNA contract is set to expire on October 12, as per Fightful, Tony Khan might choose a different route and bring a powerhouse star to create intrigue and surprise elements for his television programming.Tony Khan can instead bring back Keith Lee as the new memberInstead of Cedric Alexander, Tony Khan might pick absent AEW star Keith Lee to join the ranks of The Hurt Syndicate. The Limitless has not been on television for a long time, but has sent out cryptic messages on numerous occasions. It could prove to be a masterstroke by Khan to align a powerful and athletic star like Lee and strengthen the faction even further to establish their dominance over the All Elite landscape.Loving Lee @RealKeithLeeLINKI've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself.Keith Lee could regain momentum as a Hurt Syndicate memberKeith Lee himself could benefit from becoming a member of The Hurt Syndicate. The former NXT champion could regain a considerable amount of momentum by working alongside veterans like MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. Moreover, he has not worked as part of a stable before, so it could be a significant opportunity for Lee to restart his wrestling career in All Elite Wrestling.