The Instant Classic: How AEW's Christian Cage got Back on Top of the Wrestling World 

On March 24th 2014, Christian Cage wrestled his last match as a full-time WWE competitor on Monday Night RAW. Last week, on the first edition of AEW: Rampage, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to become the Impact World Champion.

For full effect, let's repeat that...Christian Cage - who two years ago was retired "for good" - defeated Kenny Omega, one of pro wrestling's biggest names, in a world championship match!

A truly remarkable accomplishment by any standard, made ever more impressive when one examines what it has taken for Christian Cage to get back to where he is now.

This win marks the first time the IMPACT World Championship has changed hands on AEW programming, Kenny Omega's first singles loss of 2021, and Christian Cage's first World Championship win since 2011.

It truly does beg the question though, how did Christian Cage get back to the promised land? How did Christian Cage go from making one-off appearances here and there, to making a full-time comeback?

Christian Cage's WWE career comes to an End

In 2014, it was brought to the attention of the pro wrestling industry that Christian Cage (aka Christian in WWE) had "retired" from in-ring competition, first stated in an offhanded comment from WWE commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler, on Monday Night RAW. Reports soon began swirling that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Tag Team Icon was forced into retirement due to multiple concussions.

This was eventually confirmed true by Christian Cage himself, via an episode of Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast in 2016, and on his own podcast in 2017.

Following his departure from full-time wrestling, Christian Cage continued to work with WWE, both as a special guest on multiple shows like WWE Backstage, pre-shows before pay-per-views, and star with Edge in their own original show: The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness, however he was offically released from his talent contract in 2016.

Cage would continue to have a "working" relationship with WWE, as he appeared on the occasional special edition of RAW, including helping his best friend Edge induct the Dudley Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Christian's Royal Rumble Moment

Cage made a sudden return in WWE in 2020, as part of the storyline between Edge and Randy Orton. Making an "unofficial" return to the ring in an unsanctioned match against The Viper, and then a more proper return to action in the 2020 Royal Rumble. It was here where he would briefly reunite with Edge - a special moment for all who watched.

Cage has claimed that he performed at The Rumble without any type of formal contract or deal with WWE, instead just "...cordial talks" (Sports Illustrated). He would later talk about WWE's offer for him to participate in the Royal Rumble.

I got a call at 7:30 that Friday night asking if I’d like to be a surprise in the Rumble. I’ve always bet on myself, so I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ It was a whirlwind from there. We went out there and had a great moment.”

The Instant Classic becomes All Elite

Following his 18 minute return to WWE, Christian Cage decided to entertain his options for a full-time return to professional wrestling. Cage had received a tsunami of accolades from fans, and along with his own sense of unfinished business, Cage felt more determined than ever to get back into the swing of things.

It would not be long before he received a call from current AEW star and former World Champion, Jon Moxley.

“Moxley is a good friend of mine, and he was saying, ‘You’re a free agent; you should at least have a conversation with Tony Khan'" (Sports Illustrated, Interview with Justin Barrasso)

Within a matter of days, Christian Cage would sign with All Elite Wrestling, citing the timing, type of deal presented, and position on the card "all [making] sense" (Sports Illustrated).

Much like his first departure from WWE years ago, Cage saw his new home of AEW as an opportunity to show that he was more than just a solid "work horse" for any given promotion. Christian Cage did this very thing when he joined IMPACT! Wrestling (then Total Nonstop Action), in 2005.

It was there that he earned a lot of respect and cemented a legacy for himself during his run with the promotion.

Now, over 15 years later, Cage finds himself in the same position; needing to prove, regardless of his age or past, that he could still Out Work Everyone.

In March of this year, nearly 7 years to the day that he wrestled his last official match on Monday Night RAW, Cage revealed that he had signed a multi-year contract with AEW. Making his official debut at AEW: Revolution.

Soon after signing with the youngest and hottest promotion on the planet, Christian Cage quickly found himself on the receiving end of a winning streak. Competing in multiple high profile matches and defeating the likes of Matt Hardy, The Blade, and Frankie Kazarian. With that, he was given the opportunity to face The Belt Collector himself, Kenny Omega on AEW's first edition of AEW: Rampage.

Despite the efforts of manager Don Callis and fellow Elite brothers - The Young Bucks, Cage would go on to win the IMPACT! World Championship in an instant classic; defeating Omega in a nearly 30 minute bout.

Christian Cage has truly made a remarkable climb back to the top of the wrestling industry. He's been given a key role on IMPACT! and AEW programming with the possibility of taking on responsibilities sooner rather than later. As Cage is currently slated to face Kenny Omega again at AEW's All Out event for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Regardless of the outcome, the question on everyone's mind is simple: What will Christian Cage do with his newfound success? Let us know what you think in the comment section!

