The Judgment Day could kick Dominik Mysterio out of their stable if AEW star joins WWE

While WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is seemingly an integral part of Judgment Day, the entry of an AEW talent could potentially lead to his expulsion from the faction.

The talent in question is Brian Cage. The 39-year-old had signed with Tony Khan's Promotion back in 2020. Despite his impressive physique and considerable in-ring talent, Cage has not bagged any belts in AEW other than the unsanctioned FTW title.

Cage's contract is reportedly nearing its end. As of now, he is yet to re-sign with Tony Khan, inviting speculation about his potential future with WWE.

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi If there was a forbidden door like never before, lashley vs Cage ||| at WrestleMania would be it. If there was a forbidden door like never before, lashley vs Cage ||| at WrestleMania would be it.

Considering Dominik Mysterio's feud with his father, the young superstar will reach a finality at WrestleMania 39. If he does lose, Judgment Day could potentially kick him out to weed out weak links.

Furthermore, Cage could replace Dominik as the muscle of the group, elevating Judgment Day to a whole new level.

Brian Cage's wife has previously criticized AEW

Brian Cage's storylines in the Jacksonville-based Promotion have been nothing remarkable, according to his wife, Melissa Santos.

Speaking in a Twitter post video, Santos stated that her husband's talent was being grossly overlooked in Tony Khan's company. She also claimed that Cage's matches in PWG were proof enough of The Machine's skill.

"You see, Brian Cage is a superstar," Melissa Santos said. "Those people who know him from indies, IMPACT, Lucha Underground where I met him know that he's a superstar, all you have to do is Google him and watch all his matches [at] PWG. He's a superstar, and he's being misused right now."

Most of Cage's TV matches had him being used to elevating his opponents, despite his clear advantage in terms of size and power. As of now, only time will tell what his future holds for him.

