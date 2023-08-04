The Miz once dubbed former WWE Champion as the 'gassiest' star

The Miz has had a very eventful career, spanning now up to almost two decades, and was able to share the ring with several icons in the industry. Back in 2015, he was asked a peculiar question with regard to "accidents" occurring in the ring.

Despite his persona and reputation, the accolades that The Miz has obtained make him one of the most decorated stars in the promotion's history. He was able to include his name on the short list of Grand Slam Champions, even becoming a two-time one at that.

When he appeared on the Allegedly Podcast in 2015, The Awesome One was asked whether "accidents" in the ring occur or not. He admitted that it did, and at times it was actually a bigger problem than it seemed.

When asked who was the gassiest superstar, he name-dropped Paul Wight (fka Big Show) as the one.

"Oh, Big Show. He is 500 pounds, he is seven foot tall and, he...the best running gag that he has is like, he'll get in an elevator and once he's leaving the elevator and the doors closing, he'll let it rip and walk out." [H/T cagesideseats]

WWE Hall of Famer recently compared Grayson Waller to a young Miz

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently complimented former NXT star Grayson Waller. He talked about several areas of Waller as a superstar but commended the most on how he could talk very well and have appeal.

He compared him to the A-Lister, who could be considered a star that had great mic skills and decent in-ring skills the moment they stepped foot into the company.

With The Miz's reputation as one of the best on the mic in his two-decade career, Grayson Waller could grow out to be the same.

"He's definitely had that Miz appeal," Booker said. "He's a guy that can go out there and talk very, very well, his wrestling ability is good enough to pass the smell test as far as I'm concerned. One thing he has more than anything is star appeal, that's what I like with this kid, he has star appeal. You want to love to hate this dude." [H/T Wrestling INC]

The Miz is one of the WWE Superstars who has seen it all and has gotten to interact with icons of the past, stars who arrived at the same time as him, and the next generation of superstars. He has definitely cemented himself as an icon himself.

