Booker T compares 33-year-old WWE Superstar to a young Miz

When a star is pushed by WWE, they are bound to be compared to wrestlers who have already made their name in the business. Recently Hall of Famer Booker T compared 33-year-old star Grayson Waller to a young Miz.

As part of the 2023 WWE Draft, Waller was drafted to the blue brand. He has become one of the most talked-about stars in the business, as he has already featured alongside some of the greatest wrestlers. Waller made his in-ring debut against Edge on the July 7 episode of SmackDown in Madison Square Garden. He was also involved in a promo segment with John Cena at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

During the latest episode of Booker T's podcast Hall of Fame, the legend compared Waller to The Miz. He said that he feels the former NXT star definitely has Miz's appeal because he can talk very well during his promos, just like The A-Lister.

"He's definitely had that Miz appeal," Booker said. "He's a guy that can go out there and talk very, very well, his wrestling ability is good enough to pass the smell test as far as I'm concerned. One thing he has more than anything is star appeal, that's what I like with this kid, he has star appeal. You want to love to hate this dude." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Booker T said that he is not surprised to see WWE push Grayson Waller

Booker T, in the same podcast, further added that when Waller was on the developmental brand, the Hall of Famer believed that he was ready for the main roster and said that he wasn't surprised to see WWE push him so strong.

"I said he's mature enough to make it on the main roster, I thought he fit right in on the main roster," Booker said. "I'm not surprised that they're positioning him this way ... Going out there and doing the stuff with Edge, he did a great job, his talking, the way he carries himself, he's doing a great job. I see nothing wrong that Grayson Waller's doing thus far." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Fans want to see what's in store for Waller's future. Only time will tell that plans WWE has in place for the SmackDown star.

