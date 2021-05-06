The Power of the Pin: AEW 'Blood & Guts' delivered on so many levels

AEW promised there would be 'blood and guts' on Wednesday night, and they certainly lived up to that promise.

The match itself, which was very similar to the old 'WarGames' matches in WCW, was AEW's version of pure carnage in a couple of cages.

With two high-profile factions taking to battle, it already had the luster of a pay-per-view type main event, albeit on free television. The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle put on quite a show, as they left nothing to the imagination when it came to vicious violence.

Aside from the confirmation of MJF as AEW's ultimate villain, perhaps no one stood out as much as Sammy Guevara - who is quickly emerging as one of the most beloved babyfaces in the promotion.

'The Spanish God' displayed the kind of hardcore toughness you rarely see in a wrestler his size, and continues to be one of the coolest characters in the company.

This conflict between AEW's two top factions is just getting started

The war between the Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will likely feature more juice being spilled, as the two sides have more great potential match-ups down the road. The possibilities are endless, because the members of each group seemingly have a doppelganger on each side.

There is the tag team match-up of Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR, a great big man battle blooming in Jake Hager against Wardlow, and the opportunity to see Guevara face off with Shawn Spears.

Then there's the most intriguing feud of all... the inevitable clash of the two factions' leaders, Chris Jericho having the ultimate showdown with his one-time running mate, MJF.

These two performers, who are arguably the top two promo guys in AEW, will turn their words in to action over the coming weeks. It should make for a hot storyline, as we head toward the summer months.

And up to the top they go 👀 #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AkC1PAxI6X — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021

The Blood & Guts match had a little bit of everything, and it sets the table for a feast of fury as this feud between the two factions will hopefully continue to simmer. Now that AEW has Wednesdays all to themselves, this rivalry has the opportunity to figuratively light Dynamite on fire.

While The Pinnacle came out on top this week - culminating with MJF throwing Chris Jericho off the top of the cage - the arc of this story will reach its climax when they finally get their comeuppance. That will probably occur when AEW has it's signature event, Double or Nothing, on May 30th.

Spring is in the air... and if the AEW audience continues to grow like a garden, the action between these two factions needs to blossom.