The Power of the Pin: AEW's Women's Division is getting better and better

The much-maligned AEW Women's Division appears to be on the rise

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was sort of an epiphany for a promotion that has been criticized for its use of its female division.

While there is no doubting the talent of their roster, it seems as if the ladies in AEW have taken a backseat to their male counterparts - in terms of storylines, structure, and importance. There was a lot of online criticism that the division lacked star power and luster, based on the notion that the majority of those involved were virtual unknowns.

But, no more. This week's episode of Dynamite has proven that AEW has put new emphasis on the division. If the girls of All Elite Wrestling showed us anything on St. Patrick's Day, it was that they have as much tenacity as the fighting Irish.

The talk of Twitter today is the phenomenal fight between Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, which was not only a bloody battle, but also the first time that women headlined AEW Dynamite.

Aside from that bout, there was also the very impressive performance by up-and-comer Jade Cargill, who showcased her incredible athletic talent in a squash match. Her potential is limitless, as she has a unique look, an amazing physique, and a ton of confidence.

This is a good harbinger for the future of the AEW Women's Division

Now that's how you finish a german suplex 👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lUlRjlmTRj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 18, 2021

AEW booked Cargill brilliantly this week, making her almost look like a female version of Goldberg. She got in, got a win, and got out... without being exposed for her lack of experience. AEW should continue that formula, as she continues to polish up her presentation in the ring.

And while Cargill may represent the future, right now, the present lies with names like the aforementioned Baker and Rosa, as well as the reigning champion, Hikaru Shida.

Add in Serena Deeb and Riho (who had an excellent match recently on Dynamite as well), and AEW has finally begun to fashion a female roster that can deliver on a regular basis. While other companies like WWE and IMPACT have produced several names that wrestling fans can easily tick-off from the top of their heads, AEW hasn't yet reached that level.

The past few weeks have been a beacon of light for a division that saw some dark days. Now, they just need to find that star to tie their galaxy around.

Currently, the leading candidate for AEW's star role is Dr. Britt Baker

Not only is Britt Baker the most charismatic member of the AEW ladies roster, she has a built-in gimmick and is certainly photogenic. While some have questioned her overall work in the ring, she answered a lot of doubters in her hardcore war this week.

The bad news is... you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5EYffwo4Iw — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 18, 2021

Fans of AEW may someday look back at this week's war as a turning point for the women in the promotion. If the company can continue to build on their recent momentum, it could be a sign of good things to come.

Baker looks like she could be the leading actress in this comeback movie, but there's more help on the way. AEW Dark has featured some young talents with a lot of potential, and some of those names will surely step in to supporting roles.

For a long time, the AEW Women's Division has taken a backseat to the men. But not this week. No doubt about it. This Wednesday, it was ladies night.