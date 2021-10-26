AEW Star Darby Allin is one of the biggest future stars of Tony Khan's company. The Daredevil is renowned for wearing face paint when he is in character. However, Allin only paints half his face leaving the other half untouched. So, why does Darby Allin wear face paint?

In a recent interview with SI, Darby Allin revealed that he wears face paint because of a traumatic incident that occurred in the past.

Allin revealed that he survived a car crash back when he was five years old, which unfortunately killed his Uncle. Darby stated that his uncle was drunk during the accident, and alcohol addiction cost him his life. Allin added that, after the incident, he ended up being half-dead inside, which is why he only paints half his face.

“I paint my face because 50 percent of me is dead inside. When I was five, my uncle was driving drunk. I was in the car with him. We crashed and he passed away," said Darby Allin.

Darby added that this dreadful incident was one of the reasons he is straight-edge. The former TNT champion revealed he wanted to stay away from drugs & alcohol because many of his friends lost their focus once addicted to drugs & alcohol.

It requires great mental strength to face your trauma. Allin's decision to wear face paint reflects the Daredevil's sturdy character.

Darby Allin is being pushed to his limits by AEW Star MJF

Darby Allin and MJF have been involved in a gruesome rivalry the past few weeks. MJF has been desperately trying to break Allin mentally, and The Salt of the Earth is leaving no stone unturned.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, MJF retold the traumatic story of Allin's uncle's death. However, Darby stayed calm and said MJF cannot break him mentally.

The following week, Allin was attacked backstage by masked men, who very clearly were members of MJF's faction, The Pinnacle.

Things got ugly on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF assaulted Darby's mentor Sting with the help of The Pinnacle. Fans are expecting a reply from Allin soon.

It does look like the duo will lock horns at AEW Full Gear 2021, and the wrestling world just can't wait to watch these two young sensations bring the house.

