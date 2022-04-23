Its high time for Danhausen to ''hook" AEW fans with his in-ring prowess

After waiting for quite a while, could AEW be about to witness the in-ring magic that Danhausen can weave with chops, wrestling acumen and hard-hitting strikes?

Danhausen has been nothing less than an undeniable character ever since he signed a contract with AEW and appeared from beneath the ring. This was a delight to fans in attendance, as he confronted Adam Cole and cast his infamous curse spell on him.

With his hilarious antics, splendid ability to draw eyeballs and never-seen-before character, Danhausen has been successful in growing on a large section of the audience that wasn't familiar with him when he debuted several months ago. But one important thing has been amiss thus far.

Fans and skeptics are both still in the dark about what he can do when it comes to in-ring ability. It is yet to be seen whether he can hang with the notable in-ring workers of AEW like Bryan Danielson. Curiosity has been gaining ground and it seems like the wait is about to be over given the recent developments between Danhausen and Hook.

BRIMMING WITH FRUSTRATION, DANHAUSEN IS READY TO FIGHT HOOK

Danhausen has been able to successfully cast his curse spell on all the wrestlers he has targeted except one. Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks and recently even William Regal fell prey to Danhausen's curse, but Hook has seemed effortlessly immune to his spell. After several attempts, frustration got the upper hand of him and he recently made an emphatic statement by challenging Hook to a fight, generating a massive pop. Check out the clip below:-

DANHAUSEN HAS PREVIOUSLY SAID THAT PEOPLE UNDER-ESTIMATE HIM

In July last year on an episode of Talk is Jericho, Danhausen opened up about what he can bring to the table when it comes to locking horns in the ring. In an interesting conversation with Chris Jericho, Danhausen talked about competing in hard-hitting matches and painted a picture of what fans can expect when they witness him compete inside the squared circle.

Tune in to Talk is Jericho and catch up on their entertaining conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify or the Google Podcasts platforms.

In his unique eloquence, Danhausen mentioned,

"More notably, Danhausen has proven that he can be quite the entertainer. Now, Danhausen would like to go back and combine the two and prove that he is a formidable foe as well because he can have these hard-hitting, aggressive back-and-forth style matches, that he can hold his own and he thinks people underestimate Danhausen because Dahdausen gives this chaotic front. But, Danhausen is evil so he can do some things. They just need to see that Danhausen can be Danhausen while having a serious match. They need to start taking Danhausen more seriously".

WHAT'S NEXT?

Both Hook and Danhausen have risen to the occasion and have mesmerized people with their unique looks, unmatched charisma and performances. Hook has been massively over with the fans since his debut and has been booked as a badass cold-hearted threat. In the ring, Hook has thus far showcased only a fraction of what he can do. It will be very interesting to see when Hook and Danhausen will stand in the opposite corners waiting for the bell to ring.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Whose corner would you be in? Hook Danhausen 1 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell