5 dream matches for The Young Bucks in WWE

The Young Bucks occupy the top of the mountain when it comes to tag team wrestling, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better tandem out there. Throughout the past decade, they have toured the world facing the best competition and collecting championships wherever they go. They went on to co-orchestrate the landscape-changing All In event, which served as the spiritual pilot for AEW.

The Young Bucks have reached the peak of their careers in AEW thus far, capturing the prestigious AEW World Tag Team Championship titles from FTR and reigning as the longest defending champions in the titles' history.

They have been integral to the success of AEW since its birth and have featured in some of the most prominent and high-stakes storylines, as part of The Elite faction with Kenny Omega.

When it comes to the best of the best, fans will forever speculate about the unknown and what appears to be out of reach for The Young Bucks. The Jackson brothers have built such an expansive back catalogue of classics that they carry a sense of expectation whenever they are on-screen. The Young Bucks make a lot of noise wherever they are and whoever they lock horns with.

Unfortunately, the solo operation of WWE leaves a set of the best tag teams unavailable to occupy the "Player 2" spot for The Young Bucks; let's take a look at the best five tag teams in WWE that fans can only dream of standing opposite The Bucks.

#5 The Young Bucks vs. The Street Profits

The Street Profits are a rare example of an NXT call-up done right, the former NXT Tag Team Champions have reigned with both the SmackDown and RAW Tag Titles and remain a cornerstone fixture of the RAW tag team division.

When it comes to WWE, the tag division often finds itself in a state of flux with no teams given concrete assurance that they won't find themselves split for some reason or another, and as a consequence of this the more tenured and seasoned teams often exemplify the standard expected of a championship winning team. The combination of Angelo Dawkins' amazing strength and Montez Ford's supernatural agility make for an interesting dynamic which allows them to click with a wide variety of teams.

The Street profits and The Young Bucks share the fact that they are both remarkable tag teams that understand the craft and offer it the respect it deserves, but what complements their style is their ability to not only present themselves well, but they make their opponents look golden too.

When two tag teams of this type come together in any case there isn't much room left when it comes to quality, it is either good or really good, and there is no compromise.

We can only hope that one day the stars align and The Street Profits and The Young Bucks come face-to-face.

