The Young Bucks detail why NJPW didn't join forces with AEW at first

Current AEW stars The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) gave their thoughts on why New Japan Pro-Wrestling didn't partner with the Jacksonville-based promotion initially.

The veteran duo gained prominence in the Japanese company during their association with The Bullet Club and Kenny Omega. They are former IWGP Tag Team Champions and seven-time Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

Hugo Savinovich asked the Bucks about the upcoming Forbidden Door event during an interview for Lucha Libre Online. Matt stated that NJPW wasn't thrilled about working with AEW in the beginning.

"You know what's crazy is, we told New Japan day one "hey, we're doing this thing, come hang out with us, come work with us. We'd still love to do your shows," and they kind of kayfabed us. They kinda big leagued us a little bit in the beginning. They're waiting till that entire dinner table was completely set until they go "oh hey hey now let's go." (From 5:29 - 5:46)

Matt also added that the former WWE stars were also hesitant to join Tony Khan's promotion, just like NJPW.

"So it's just funny when you see and all the WWF [WWE] guys that joined AEW now too. They didn't want to join AEW first because they were like "I don't know if this real blah blah blah" and like we remember who took the leap with us in the very beginning, day one and it was us who set the dinner table. So, it's funny now like New Japan, all these WWE guys, they all want to be a part of this thing that we created," Matt said. (From 5:46 - 6:04)

Check out the full interview below:

As mentioned earlier, NJPW and AEW have joined forces for a supershow called "Forbidden Door." It will commence at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26, 2022.

The Young Bucks took a shot at NJPW via social media

Following the Forbidden Door announcement on the April 20 edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks immediately changed their Twitter bio to send a message to NJPW.

The Jackson brothers' bio was about the Japan-based promotion's initial hesitation in working with AEW. They also seemingly criticized the company for not giving them a proper send-off.

"Hey remember when we tried to get them on board day 1, but they waited til the dinner table was completely set first & also didn’t give us a proper send off?"

Check out their bio below:

Ever since leaving NJPW, The Young Bucks have scaled new heights, becoming the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW, in addition to working as in-ring talent. It will be interesting to see if they are booked for the Forbidden Door event.

