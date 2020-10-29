The Young Bucks reveal what they will never endorse as merchandise

Brothers Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks, are one of the most popular tag teams in the world. They have tasted tag team gold in almost every promotion that they have wrestled for, including NJPW, ROH, and Lucha Libre AAA amongst others.

The squared circle is not the only place where The Young Bucks have achieved success as they are also well-known for being smart businessmen. Matt and Nick Jackson have seen widespread success with the sale of their merchandise by using their likeness on t-shirts, shoes, mugs, and more.

Pre order your copy of “The Young Bucks: Killing the Business” today! https://t.co/VM6oR3jooh pic.twitter.com/OQg5m6xHVY — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) February 24, 2020

Although The Young Bucks said that the "sky is the limit" with their variety of merchandise in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, the brothers stated that they will never merchandise intoxicants such as alcohol or cigarettes.

I think we would have to say no to something like cigarettes or alcohol. But we had shot glasses in [Ring Of Honor] at one point, and it didn’t even make sense.

It is worth noting, however, that fellow AEW star Chris Jericho launched his own brand of sparkling wine named after a phrase that he said after becoming the inaugural AEW World Champion which quickly became viral, "a little bit of the bubbly."

When asked if they had any intention to release their own brand of sparkling wine, The Bucks said that they might consider having something non-alcoholic like a cider.

The Young Bucks in AEW

In late 2018, most members of The Elite such as Kenny Omega, Cody, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page left their respective promotions and joined the new pro wrestling promotion AEW upon its formation.

It was later revealed that The Bucks, along with Omega and Cody, would also serve as co-Executive Vice Presidents of AEW. Although they have been part of major feuds with factions such as The Inner Circle since joining, Matt and Nick have not yet held any titles in AEW.

Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite and we’ll be making an announcement as well - 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Gk6WxMApZB — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) October 27, 2020

However, that could change as The Young Bucks are scheduled to face AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (formerly The Revival in WWE), at Full Gear on November 7th.