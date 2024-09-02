The Young Bucks to shockingly miss AEW All Out 2024? Potential reason explored

The current AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks could miss the upcoming All Out pay-per-view this weekend after the successful defense at All In. Multiple signs indicate that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson may not be on the show.

Ever since winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships, The Young Bucks defended the titles only a couple of times. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson successfully defended the tag titles at the recent All In event against The Acclaimed and FTR in a three-way tag match inside Wembley Stadium.

However, The Bucks don't have any challengers as of yet heading into the All Out pay-per-view this weekend. Furthermore, Matthew and Nicholas cannot be seen on the latest poster for All Out which is strange because they were present in the previous poster for the show. Both the previous and new posters can be seen in the post below:

It was recently reported that The Young Bucks would be working fewer dates than before as per their contract clause. The report also stated that the two will not be on show more often from now until December 2024.

Their alleged contract clause could also be the reason for them not being present at All Out this Saturday. This means that the AEW World Tag Team Championship will not be defended at All Out, as The Bucks are unlikely to work on the show.

Veteran calls out Tony Khan for The Young Bucks' contract report

The former WWE veteran, Dutch Mantell reflected on the report regarding The Bucks working limited dates as per their contract. Speaking on his Story Time podcast, Dutch blamed Tony Khan for the situation:

"Well, The Young Bucks might think they're getting paid properly because you want as much money as you can get, I don't blame them. The blame here lies with Tony Khan. He signed the deal, it's his money, he's paying them. Would you pay them that much money for a limited dates?"

Moreover, only time will tell when Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will defend the tag titles next.

Do you want to see The Bucks defending their title more often? Sound off using the discuss button.

