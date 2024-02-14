The Young Bucks to suspend top AEW stars ahead of Revolution 2024? Exploring the possibility

The Young Bucks have been imposing their authority in AEW ever since they embraced the heel version of themselves. It has undoubtedly added a layer of intrigue to an already complex situation.

They have primed themselves to take on Sting and Darby Allin at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View next month, and it seems like it is only a matter of time before the match is made official. However, Sting and Darby winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship seems to have complicated the matter a bit.

The Young Bucks did not let the duo enjoy their moment after winning the titles and attacked them viciously last week. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson can make their lives more miserable by suspending The Icon and Darby before the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View.

Expand Tweet

One of the reasons for this could be The Young Bucks' urge to make their presence felt as EVPs, a role that they have taken a lot more seriously of late. It will be interesting to see if something like this transpires and the kind of implications it may have, given that the Revolution Pay-Per-View is right around the corner.

The Young Bucks sent a message to the AEW locker room after beating up Sting and Darby Allin

Sting and Darby Allin were viciously attacked by The Young Bucks on the February 7, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite. After the attack, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson sent out an ominous message to the locker room.

During a backstage segment, Matt and Nick Jackson said that while they did not like what they did, they had to do tough things as the EVPs of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“What a bummer that Sting and Darby forced our hand and made us do that. That was terrible. I feel awful... As EVPs, we have to do the tough things. We have to make the tough decisions. It’s just business. We had to do it. There's no one else in the company that would do what we just did. We gotta protect what's ours, guys, I hope you understand," The Young Bucks said.

You can see the video here.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be one to watch out for, as there could be a response from Sting and Darby Allin about The Young Bucks' recent actions.

Do you think The Young Bucks will get the better of Sting and Darby Allin? Sound off in the comments section below!

