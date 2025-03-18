There is one AEW star whose heel turn could be on John Cena's level

At the recent WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, John Cena surprised the entire wrestling world with a heel turn after more than 20 years. Cena's shocking heel turn has had people talking for weeks and AEW might need to bounce back with a shocking heel turn as well.

Considering All Elite Wrestling is only in its sixth year, only one man turning heel could match Cena's heel turn, and that is none other than Darby Allin. The Daredevil turning heel for the first time in his AEW career could be very surprising because:

Darby Allin is universally loved, especially by kids, similar to John Cena

Since the inception of AEW in 2019, Darby Allin has arguably been one of the most likable babyface in the company and he has been one of the top merchandise sellers among the young fans as well. John Cena was universally loved by kids as well, during his two-decade run as a babyface.

Therefore, Darby turning his back on those kids would be a massively shocking moment and it could rival the shocking Cena heel turn as well.

Darby Allin gave everything to AEW, but fans have seemingly given up on him

A few months back, fans were rooting for Darby Allin to win the AEW World Championship. However, ever since Darby has been off TV to climb Mount Everest, fans on the internet seem to have given up on the idea, as they seemingly don't want to wait anymore.

The attitude of fans could make Darby Allin feel betrayed and he could shock them by turning heel by joining forces with Jon Moxley instead of feuding with him after his return.

Darby Allin needs a change of character

Ever since his AEW debut, Darby Allin has been a loveable babyface character who takes a lot of punishment from heels but fans are always behind him. However, the character could grow stale very soon and Tony Khan should consider turning him heel similar to how WWE made a change with Cena to make things more interesting.

Moreover, Darby is still absent from AEW TV to climb Mt. Everest. Only time will tell when he makes his return and whether he turns heel to combat John Cena's WWE heel turn.

