"There has been not one fatality" - WWE veteran pokes fun at Jon Moxley for threatening to kill his opponents in AEW

WWE legend Jim Cornette has picked up on one of Jon Moxley's most common traits, which he drops into many promos in AEW: he threatens to kill everyone.

Moxley's character in AEW is a no-nonsense tough guy who is willing to beat his opponents half to death just to prove that he is the better man once the match is over.

This has resulted in the former AEW World Champion threatening his opponents during his promos, more often than not claiming that they will not make it out of the ring alive due to how tough Moxley is.

Jon Moxley cut one of these promos on Sammy Guevara on the most recent edition of Dynamite, which Jim Cornette reviewed on the most recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

“More [Jon] Moxley blah blah and [Wheeler Yuta] looks out of place in this group it’s so forced, and Moxley is going to stomp Sammy Guevara into a bloody mess and leave him for dead on [Rampage]. It seems like—and that was the quote, seems like if they’re going to stomp somebody into a bloody mess and leave them in a ditch for dead they should at least do it on the higher rated program, it might get more talk.” [2:10:49 - 2:11:15]

Cornette's co-host Brian Last proceeded to point out that while Moxley constantly threatens to kill his opponents, he's never actually followed up on this promise. Prompting Jim to say this:

“No there has been not one fatality ladies and gentlemen against Jon Moxley.” [2:11:19 - 2:11:28]

It was Sammy Guevara who got Jon Moxley to shed blood on AEW Rampage

One of the most frequently featured duos on AEW TV in 2022 wasn't between two feuding wrestlers or any of the company's tag teams, it was Jon Moxley and his own blood, as it was almost expected that the former World Champion would bleed during his matches.

While he always promises to spill his opponents blood, on the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, Sammy Guevara provided the bloodshed by almost ripping Moxley's ear off.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



Curious to see what happens in this match that results in Moxley almost losing his ear. It's Friday. You know what that means! Tonight's episode of #AEWRampage kicks off with Jon Moxley taking on Sammy Guevara.Curious to see what happens in this match that results in Moxley almost losing his ear. It's Friday. You know what that means! Tonight's episode of #AEWRampage kicks off with Jon Moxley taking on Sammy Guevara.Curious to see what happens in this match that results in Moxley almost losing his ear. https://t.co/5qCTBq847s

Guevara took a page out of Chris Jericho's book as he ripped Moxley's earring out in the early stages of what turned out to be an extremely physical match. Despite having almost one ear missing at the end of the match, Moxley managed to pick up the victory.

Did you enjoy Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes