There is only one woman who could be Mercedes Mone's first opponent in AEW

Since its inception, AEW has been pretty active in its pursuit of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling. This year may be off to a massive start in that department as the promotion has been linked closely with the signing of the biggest free agent in women's wrestling right now - Mercedes Mone.

Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, generated significant interest in her return to wrestling when she was seen in a spectator box at AEW's special All In event last year. However, if Tony Khan does manage to get her onto the roster, it leaves one more hurdle and decision to make - her opponent.

With a multiple-time women's world champion like Mone on the roster, there can be only one opponent for her, and that's Toni Storm, the current AEW Women's World Champion.

Storm has grown leaps and bounds since she arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion and cuts a pretty good promo. She is one of the few on the roster who will be able to stand toe-to-toe with Mone when it comes to cutting promos and generating engaging segments. But the other reason that makes her the "only" woman who is a worthy opponent is that she is the reigning Women's Champion.

Mone, as Sasha Banks, won several titles in WWE, including being a former NXT Women's Champion and five-time RAW Women's Champion. She also headlined WrestleMania alongside Bianca Belair in 2021.

With so many achievements under her belt, only an immediate fight for the World Championship would make it worthwhile for Mone to enter AEW.

Dave Meltzer reveals the reason why Mercedes Mone didn't rejoin WWE

Mercedes Mone was with the Stamford-based promotion until she walked out during an episode of RAW and left the company in 2022.

Dave Meltzer discussed the entire timeline of Mone's negotiations for re-entry and what finally led to the negotiations falling apart.

"She [Mercedes Mone] was absolutely talking with WWE. From what I was told, they were far apart on money. There was one person in WWE who said, 'until she shows up and signs a contract, just remember what happened with Punk.' I was told that this afternoon, 'just remember what happened with Punk.' I was told that by multiple people that they were far apart on money," he said. [h/t ringsidenews.com]

At this moment, it is unclear how much money Tony Khan would have to spend to lock Mone into AEW, but fans are certainly eagerly waiting for her return.

