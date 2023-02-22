There's only one man who can be Edge's final WWE opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has had one of the most eventful careers out of any wrestler in history and has been given a second chance in the ring since 2020. But when it's time to hang up the boots once and for all, there's only one man who can be his opponent.

That man is none other than AEW star Christian Cage, who has been best friends with the "Rated R Superstar" since they were kids, with the two men famously attending WrestleMania VI in 1990 together as teenagers..

The two men won seven WWE Tag Team Championships together during their peak years as a duo, and while they have drifted in terms of career paths in recent years, they are synonymous with each other.

With all this in mind, it's only right that when Edge hangs up his boots, it should be against Christian because of the relationship they share in and out of the ring. No man has been linked with the "Rated R Superstar" more than the AEW star.

While it has been fun seeing him mix it up with the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns since his return in 2020, none of the current crop of WWE Superstars have that embedded story with Edge like Christian Cage.

The match, if it happens, could also be fitting as Christian Cage's retirement match, as he was also given a second chance in the ring following his forced retirement due to multiple head injuries. They broke in together, so it's only right that they leave together.

Edge and Christian haven't had a pay-per-view singles match in over 20 years

While many fans will obviously remember Edge and Christian as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history, it's easy to forget that the two men have already had a very personal singles feud.

In 2001, the "Rated R Superstar" was building steam as a singles star after winning that year's King of the Ring tournament, leading Christian to become jealous and eventually turn on his kayfabe brother.

This led to a trilogy of pay-per-view matches in late 2001, with the two men fighting over the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Christian won the first match at Unforgiven to win his first-ever IC title before Edge regained the title in a ladder match at No Mercy and defended it against Cage at Rebellion in a steel cage.

