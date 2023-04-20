There's only one man who can force Bray Wyatt to split from Uncle Howdy and reunite with WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE programming for quite some time now. He was involved in a storyline with Uncle Howdy when he was an active performer, but if former Wyatt Family member Erick Redbeard were to return, Braun Strowman could reunite with the former leader of the Wyatt Family.

Braun Strowman made his main roster debut for WWE in 2015 on an episode of RAW. He attacked Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns and aligned himself with Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan as the Black Sheep of The Wyatt Family.

The Wyatt Family has since broken up with the likes of the late, great Luke Harper (also known as Mr. Brodie Lee) and Erick Rowan being released from the company. The latter has made occasional appearances in AEW but is not signed to a permanent contract in Tony Khan's company.

The storyline involving Wyatt and Uncle Howdy has often felt convoluted and directionless. A break-up between the two would be best for both parties, and if WWE decides to bring back Erick Redbeard, a reunion involving Braun Strowman could be interesting.

Bray Wyatt has donned multiple gimmicks since his introduction to the main roster. Arguably his best work came as the cult leader of the Wyatt Family. Revisiting that would be best for business.

WWE veteran believes Bray Wyatt's career has come to a standstill

The Eater of Worlds returned to WWE to tremendous fanfare. Fans were quite excited to see how the former Universal Champion would fare upon his return. However, his storyline has lost the interest of fans over the months.

Former manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Bray, stating that his story is going nowhere and that even Triple H cannot figure it out.

"I don't think he's hurt. I think his feelings are hurt because he went out there and they fired his writer. That story with Bray is going nowhere. I don't even think Triple H can figure this out because it's not believable at all. Brock Lesnar knew that if he went out there and he beat Bray Wyatt, he didn't beat anybody." [From 0:50 - 1:35]

Bray has wrestled in only one televised match since his comeback when he faced LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023 in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

