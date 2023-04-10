"I don't even think Triple H can figure this out" - Veteran believes former Universal Champion's career has come to a standstill

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Bray Wyatt and Triple H's efforts to resurrect his career.

Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules in October 2022. However, since then, he hasn't had a notable rivalry. He collided with LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble and was being booked for a high-profile encounter against Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39.

However, that plan was scrapped, and The All Mighty found himself in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which he ended up winning.

In a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Bray had his feelings hurt after WWE fired his writer. Mantell went on to say that Wyatt's story has been going nowhere since his comeback, and even Triple H couldn't help him.

"I don't think he's hurt. I think his feelings are hurt because he went out there and they fired his writer. That story with Bray is going nowhere. I don't even think Triple H can figure this out because it's not believable at all. Brock Lesnar knew that if he went out there and he beat Bray Wyatt, he didn't beat anybody." [From 0:50 - 1:35]

You can watch the full video here:

Triple H appeared on both RAW and SmackDown last week

Last week was a turbulent one for pro wrestling fans. After an eventful WrestleMania, news broke that WWE had agreed to sign a merger with the UFC's parent company, Endeavor, bringing the two sports and entertainment giants under one umbrella.

Triple H appeared on RAW to tell fans that despite the new deal, WWE was going to push out the same quality entertainment every week, and nothing was going to change.

The Game once again appeared on SmackDown to announce a huge draft coming up in the next few weeks. He made it clear that the draft would be a game-changer for the company.

With all these changes happening in WWE, it will be interesting to see what plans the company has for the Eater of Worlds.

What do you think of WWE's plans with Bray Wyatt? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes