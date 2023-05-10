There's only one man who should be Jeff Hardy's final AEW opponent

Jeff Hardy is one of the most decorated wrestlers of the modern era, and legions of fans are still eager to see him compete. But if Hardy were to hang up his boots in AEW, who should be his final opponent?

The answer is arguably his greatest rival, someone who is the complete opposite of him in every possible way, the former two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Hardy and Punk already have a lot of history dating back to their time in WWE together, where the two men feuded over the World Heavyweight Championship during the summer of 2009 in what is often seen as one of the greatest feuds of either man's career.

Senic @bysenicog Soon we will see Jeff Hardy and CM Punk again Soon we will see Jeff Hardy and CM Punk again https://t.co/sCMTU6UN95

Not only did the two men have arguably the best WWE feud of 2009, but the fact that they are on opposite ends of the spectrum even to this day makes this such an exciting matchup.

Hardy famously shoot on CM Punk, claiming that he made the "Straight Edge Superstar" who he was in WWE, and even though they might be more civil in 2023, they still belong to two completely different lifestyles.

If anything, people have gotten more behind Jeff in recent years than Punk due to Hardy actively wanting to get better while Punk continues to burn bridges with some of the top stars in the business.

With all that they have learned since the last time they stepped foot in the ring together in 2009, one final match between Jeff Hardy and CM Punk, with Punk finally proving that his lifestyle is better, would be the ultimate send-off for The Charismatic Enigma.

Jeff Hardy has already said he would love to work with CM Punk again

As previously stated, Jeff Hardy and CM Punk seem to be on good terms now that they are both in AEW, which has led fans to believe that they could potentially work together one last time.

This is something that Jeff has openly spoken about in the past, with the former WWE Champion stating in an interview shortly after he joined AEW that due to the history they have together, a feud would be very exciting.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Jeff Hardy on possibly working with CM Punk in AEW again: "Very excited, there is so much history there." Jeff Hardy on possibly working with CM Punk in AEW again: "Very excited, there is so much history there." https://t.co/oh6V02tuQJ

At the time of writing, Jeff has only wrestled one match since returning to AEW after a lengthy absence (The Firm Deletion match on the most recent edition of Rampage), while Punk still hasn't come back after his infamous meltdown after All Out 2022. But one thing is certain, whenever they work together, Punk and Hardy can make magic.

