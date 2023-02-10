There's one man who could knock Roman Reigns off his perch and it's not Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is currently preparing for his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but the man who could dethrone Reigns isn't the American Nightmare. In fact, he isn't even in WWE at the time of writing.

The man in question is none other than former AEW World Champion CM Punk, who has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since September 2022, and hasn't been seen in WWE in over nine years.

So why could The Straight Edge Savior be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief over the likes of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, or Kevin Owens? It's simple, it's strictly business.

It's no secret that while AEW has managed to get itself back on track after the turbulent time that came about thanks to CM Punk and the "Brawl Out" incident, the ratings for the company have taken a huge hit.

Despite a strong streak of shows that broke the one million viewer barrier in the fall of 2022, AEW hasn't been able to reach that mark again outside of one instance which came on January 25th.

The Voice of the Voiceless is a guaranteed draw wherever he goes, and given that WWE's ratings have continued to fall in recent years, a returning CM Punk could be the answer when it comes to who will be the next man to carry WWE into the future.

CM Punk has a unique history with both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

If CM Punk were to return to WWE, he would have storylines already built into the company with both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Punk crossed paths with Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions during his time with the company. The Straight Edge Savior and Kofi Kingston took the World Tag Team Championships away from Cody and Ted DiBiase Jr. in 2008.

When it comes to Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief would have even more history with CM Punk, as it was the former AEW World Champion who came up with the idea for The Shield in 2012.

However, Roman Reigns wasn't Punk's first choice for the group, as he wanted his old friend Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) to take Roman's spot instead. The Shield eventually turned on Punk in 2013 when The Hounds of Justice sided with The Authority.

