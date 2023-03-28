There's only one Samoan wrestler who deserves to dethrone Roman Reigns and it's not Solo Sikoa 

While there has been speculation about Solo Sikoa eventually turning on Roman Reigns, there is another Samoan wrestler that could potentially be a better choice to take down The Tribal Chief.

The wrestler in question is none other than Samoa Joe. While the 44-year-old star was released from the company in January 2022, he is still in great shape and continues to deliver remarkable matches in AEW. He even bagged the TNT Championship by taking down Wardlow.

The Samoan Submission Machine is seemingly on the sidelines after losing his title at the Revolution pay-per-view. Under Triple H's management, he could potentially return to the Stamford-based promotion to take on Reigns.

Samoa Joe has already stated that he is not interested in teaming up with The Bloodline. Considering his caliber, Joe would be a great opponent for The Tribal Chief should he return to WWE in the future. While the former United States Champion has lost several times to Reigns, his return could set up a revenge storyline.

WWE veteran comments on Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes going head-to-head at WrestleMania 39

While the pro wrestling community is hyped to see The Bloodline leader square off against Cody Rhodes soon, WWE veteran Vince Russo will apparently not be watching the match.

On the latest Legion of RAW episode, Russo stated that he was only interested in knowing the outcome of the highly anticipated contest.

"There are a lot of people that are going to eat this up and a lot of people are anticipating this. I am not one of them. I'm not gonna watch WrestleMania, bro. The only thing I care about is I will go online when the event is over and I will see what they did in the finish of Cody and Roman. That's it. Anything else on there, I could care less. I just wanna see how they book the finish of that match. And the reason I wanna do that is because the finish of that match is going to dictate direction." [14:30 - 15:07]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Roman Reigns. Will he continue his dominant run at WrestleMania 39? Only time will tell.

