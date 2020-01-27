Samoa Joe reveals why he doesn't want to team with Roman Reigns and The Usos

Nishant Jayaram

27 Jan 2020

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns

Samoa Joe is one of WWE's most talented Superstars, honing his craft in the indie scene as well as other big promotions before joining WWE.

Last year, he was involved in a storyline featuring Roman Reigns, where he saved The Big Dog from a car crash, despite being a heel. This resulted in many fans clamouring for Joe and Reigns to team up.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Joe said that he does not want to be "grouped" with Reigns or The Usos "just because we share the same cultural heritage".

I mean, yeah. I think the same thing could be said for The Usos, we definitely probably could gel and it would work out well, but at the same time, we’re all real individual personalities and I’d hate to be grouped with a bunch of people just because we share the same cultural heritage. That’s weird, in this day and age.

He said that everyone wants them all to group together because of being a part of the same culture and for them to be "easily identifiable or something".

It's unlikely that this alliance could happen in the near future as Reigns and The Usos are on SmackDown, while Joe is on RAW.