There's one star who can steal Dominik Mysterio's thunder on AEW Dynamite tonight

Dominik Mysterio has been making the headlines after his surprising North American Title triumph against Wes Lee on the latest edition of WWE NXT. However, could a popular AEW star one-up him on Dynamite tonight?

The talent in question is "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. For those unaware, Perry is set to challenge his former partner, Hook, for the FTW Championship on the upcoming edition of the Wednesday night show.

Jungle Boy turned heel and attacked Hook after his loss against SANADA at the Forbidden Door 2023 Pay-Per-View, and the two stars have been having a game of cat and mouse ever since.

A win for Jack Perry tonight would mark his first singles title reign in All Elite Wrestling, having won the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Luchasaurus before. Coincidently, Dominik Mysterio achieved something similar with his North American Title victory, having previously won tag team gold with his father.

While Dirty Dom had help from his Judgment Day stablemates to get the better of Wes Lee, Jungle Boy will largely be expected to fight solo against Hook. So, if he somehow manages to defeat the so-far undefeated FTW Champion without shenanigans, his performance would be regarded more highly than Dominik's.

Seth Rollins recently shared his opinion on Dominik Mysterio

While speaking during his interview on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Visionary said he has known about Dirty Dom's potential as a heel for a long time.

Seth Rollins stated that he could see it "coming" and added that Dominik Mysterio is "not built to be a babyface."

"I was sitting in a live event not long ago and he [Dominik Mysterio] was getting booed just out of the building and one of our producers, Hurricane Helms, was sitting there with me and he’s like, ‘If you would’ve told me six months ago he’s gonna be a top heel in the business, would you believe it?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ That’s the visionary part. I could see this coming... because he’s not built to be a babyface," said Rollins.

While Dominik has more and less cemented his position as a major heel on the biggest stage, tonight's Dynamite could be Jungle Boy's chance to do the same. It remains to be seen if he capitalizes on this opportunity and reaches superstardom status like The Judgment Day member.

