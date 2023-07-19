Seth Rollins commented on Dominik Mysterio’s heel run in WWE. He also explained why it makes sense for the latter to be a bad guy instead of a babyface.

The Judgment Day member turned heel for the first time in his career at Clash at the Castle last year, where he attacked Edge and his own father, Rey Mysterio. Since then, he's been heavily booed by the crowd, and it gets even worse when he tries to cut a promo. Dirty Dom is undoubtedly one of the biggest heels in wrestling right now, and he's very good at his role.

During a recent interview with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Seth Rollins said he knew Dominik Mysterio would be a major heel because he's not built to be a face.

"I was sitting in a live event not long ago and he [Dominik Mysterio] was getting booed just out of the building and one of our producers, Hurricane Helms, was sitting there with me and he’s like, ‘If you would’ve told me six months ago he’s gonna be a top heel in the business, would you believe it?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ That’s the visionary part. I could see this coming... because he’s not built to be a babyface," said Rollins.

He added:

"He’s Rey Mysterio’s kid. Same thing, people think he’s getting handed everything, being Rey’s kid and it’s so easy to wanna hate nepotistic jerks, right? People digging off their family name, it’s easy to hate that and I’m like, they’re gonna love him at first but eventually, it’s all gonna come back around." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Seth Rollins is currently feuding with a Judgment Day member

The Visionary is one of the top babyfaces and the main champion on RAW. A member of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor, wants Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. This feud is based on what happened at SummerSlam 2016, which saw The Prince sustain an injury that kept him sidelined for numerous months, leading him to vacate the Universal Title.

Finn Balor wants to destroy and dethrone Seth Rollins at The Biggest Party of the Summer next month. He's not the only Judgment Day member that Seth Rollins has to worry about, as Damian Priest currently holds the Money in the Bank contract, which he can cash in at any time.

Would you like to see Finn as the next world champion?

