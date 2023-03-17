There's only one woman who could be immune to WWE Superstar Asuka's poison mist 

The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka, is currently set to compete at WrestleMania 39 for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Her poison mist is her most dangerous weapon. As of now, no female star has been able to counter the mist in the Stamford-based promotion. But there is one female wrestler that might be immune to it.

Several female superstars have fallen victim to the mist. Wrestlers such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Saraya (fka Paige), Nikki Cross, Dakota Kai, and also the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley.

As mentioned earlier, Asuka is set to compete for the RAW Women's Championship. She will battle the champion Bianca Belair on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The EST of WWE is highly athletic and can certainly dodge the mist for some time, but if The Empress of Tomorrow manages to land the venomous attack, she could be crowned the new Women's Champion.

The only wrestler who may be immune to the mist is AEW star Abadon. She is one of the most mysterious and unique wrestlers in AEW. She has been part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2020 and has wrestled in a total of 46 matches. Out of the 46, she has won 42.

Multiple wrestlers have found it difficult to put an end to the so-called 'Living Dead Girl'. If Abadon and Asuka battle each other, The Empress of Tomorrow might face the first person who is not affected by the mist.

Abadon is the Living Dead Girl, so she could be immune to Asuka's most dangerous weapon. In a hypothetical match, it might throw the former RAW Women's Champion off her game and allow AEW's resident zombie to pick up a win over the Japanese star.

Abadon recently reacted to Asuka's return at WWE Royal Rumble

The Empress of Tomorrow had been absent from WWE television for months before making a shocking return to the promotion in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

The last time Asuka was seen on television, she was a babyface. This time around, she returned with a unique face paint that resembled Kana, her evil persona during her time in Japan.

The Living Dead Girl took to Twitter and reacted to the return of Asuka and her alter ego.

"💚🪱🪱🪱," Abadon tweeted.

Ever since making her return to WWE, Asuka has been undefeated in singles competition. She also defeated five other stars inside the Elimination Chamber.

