"There are a ton of options" - Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion unsure about AEW future

A former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion has been the subject of much discussion in recent months as they are in high demand from both WWE and AEW, and it seems they still haven't decided what they will do.

The star in question is FTR's Dax Harwood, who, along with Cash Wheeler, made their triumphant return to AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view to confront The Gunns.

The current AEW Tag Team Champions were the last team to beat FTR in All Elite Wrestling, and the Top Guys haven't forgotten about that, with Dax and Cash getting into it with The Gunns after their match.

So how did it all come about? Speaking on his podcast, FTR with Dax, the former AEW Tag Team Champion revealed that Tony Khan only contacted him and Cash a few days before the event.

"We got a call from Tony, this was maybe five days before the pay-per-view. I don't know, I'm just guessing. He either heard a clip, this was the podcast where the headline was, I said we were ready to comeback, our bodies were healed, we wanted to do right by business because we are contracted." (H/T Fightful)

Dax Harwood elaborated by stating that FTR doesn't want to hold up the company due to their contract situation, but that there are still decisions to be made in the coming weeks.

"Cash and I aren't trying to hold up anybody. We're not trying to play the game, 'they're offering us this, they're gonna offer us this.' It's not about that. Money is a big factor, but it's about what's going to make us happy. There are a ton of options. Tony Khan is onto something incredible, changing the industry, over the last three or four years, he's done exactly that. Whatever you want to say, he's completely changed our industry." (H/T Fightful)

FTR will be hoping their 2023 will be even better than their 2022 in AEW

2022 was a banner year for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as they firmly established themselves as the best tag team in the world, winning a variety of championships to prove that fact.

However, following their brawl with The Gunns at Revolution, they have set their eyes on the AEW Tag Team Championships, the one set of titles that alluded FTR in 2022.

FTR were unable to dethrone The Acclaimed for the titles in December 2022, and even lost their number-one contender spot to former champions Swerve In Our Glory. But given how much grief The Gunns have given Dax and Cash in recent months, they will be hoping to right that wrong in 2023.

