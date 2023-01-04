"They should book her like Goldberg" - Wrestling veteran calls major AEW star's in-ring work 'irrelevant' 

AEW boasts some of the most praised wrestling stars in the industry, and quite a number have been compared to Goldberg. Similarities between the WWE veteran and Jade Cargill were yet again laid out, as Disco Inferno commented on her in-ring work.

Jade Cargill initially made her debut with AEW back in November 2020 and had a lukewarm-received feud with Cody and Brandi Rhodes. Despite this, the star quickly shot up in popularity and is yet to be defeated in the promotion. As the reigning TBS Champion, many veterans have commented on her future prospects inside the squared circle.

During the recent Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno briefly touched on Cargill's in-ring prowess after a viewer called in and compared her to WWE NXT star Sol Ruca:

"Jade Cargill's in-ring? I think it's irrelevant, she looks like a star! They should book her like Goldberg!" (01:26 onward).

Despite numerous comparisons to Goldberg, not everyone agrees with the label being put on Cargill. Eric Bischoff once harshly slammed Tony Khan for also making the correlation and compared him in turn to Dixie Carter amidst TNA's worst days.

If you use the quote above, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

The AEW star recently teased one day going toe-to-toe with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

While Jade Cargill often gets compared to the likes of Goldberg and especially the late Chyna, many fans have wondered if she can keep up with WWE's finest. Luckily for all the clamoring fans, the TBS Champion recently answered who she would love to compete against outside of All Elite Wrestling.

In response to a fan asking her the burning question, Jade Cargill simply mentioned Charlotte Flair and briefly stated why:

"@MsCharlotteWWE - because she can GO" - Cargill Tweeted.

While she recently returned to SmackDown to capture the Women's Championship, could Charlotte Flair someday make her way into AEW? With her husband Andrade El Idolo still signed to the promotion, there might just be a chance of seeing a blockbuster Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair bout.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes