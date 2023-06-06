"They could have gone back to WWE" - Disco Inferno slams top stars' decision to re-sign with AEW

WCW legend Disco Inferno feels that a pair of AEW's top stars might have made a mistake in re-signing with the company rather than jumping ship to WWE.

The stars in question are current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, who made their return to All Elite Wrestling at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, and quickly regained the tag team titles from The Gunns after putting their careers on the line on the April 5 edition of Dynamite.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were heavily rumored to return to WWE under Triple H's leadership, something Disco Inferno thinks they should have done. Here's what he had to say on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast:

"Yeah that's a mistake. They could have gone back to WWE and worked with The Usos probably. You know what? They're not very good on the mic. Their in-ring promos are just very underwhelming. They could use a manager to be honest with you." [1:05 - 1:28]

Disco also talked about the supposed "hiring freeze" in WWE, which is the reported reason why the likes of Nick Aldis, Tama Tonga, and current AEW star Jay White never signed with World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Bro the only guy that would make an impact [in WWE] is Nick Aldis. Tama [Tonga] he's alright, and Jay White was supposed to be a thing and he's been in like nothing interesting--he gets no reaction." [0:36 - 0:55]

FTR seem to have a new set of rivals in AEW

After the dispatching of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Double or Nothing, fans were left wondering who would be the next duo to step up and challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

That question was answered on the May 31 edition of Dynamite when Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold called out Dax and Cash during their in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone.

Juice sucker punched Cash Wheeler with a fistful of quarters, leading to Ricky Starks hitting the ring to chase off Bullet Club Gold and challenging Jay White to a match on the June 7 edition of Dynamite, where Juice and FTR are banned from ringside.

With Forbidden Door just a few weeks away and the number of old Bullet Club connections Switchblade has over in Japan, it might be best to keep an eye on the ringside area this week on Dynamite because, even though Juice and FTR are banned, it doesn't mean other people are.

Do you think Bullet Club Gold could beat FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments section down below!

