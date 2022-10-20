Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has weighed in with how good Chris Jericho's ideas will be in AEW now that he has more responsibilities in the company following his contract extension.

It was announced on October 18th that Jericho had signed a contract extension with AEW, keeping him with the company until December 2025, while also being given roles as a producer, creative consultant, and backstage mentor.

This came less than two weeks after current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley pledged his future with the company while also gaining more responsibilities backstage as a coach and, like Jericho, a mentor to young talent.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Chris Jericho has agreed to a 3-year contract extension with @AEW and will serve as a producer and creative advisor Chris Jericho has agreed to a 3-year contract extension with @AEW and will serve as a producer and creative advisor https://t.co/W34PBk4DBA

Speaking on the latest edition of the "Drive-Thru," Jim Cornette was asked by his co-host Brian Last who he thinks has more ideas that remind him of what fans would expect from WWE when Vince McMahon was in charge, Chris Jericho or Triple H. Here's what he had to say:

“Chris Jericho, because Triple H is not doing as much of—he’s trying to take an eraser to Vince [McMahon]’s silliness. This isn’t a guy it’s his brother, or this guy suddenly becomes the leader of a bunch of g** d*n male models, or something else happens completely out of character and the guy or girl goes out there and try and do it and look like they want to jump off a f*king bridge." [11:57-12:32]

Cornette stated that Vince would get a kick out of some of the ideas that "The Ocho" is putting on AEW TV at the moment, including Jericho's current stable, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

"This is the kind of stuff that Jericho is doing now, like the Jericho Appreciation Society and the guy’s got a switchblade but it’s a comb and they’re all childishly nattering at each other or the football field match or his dinner debonair, all of his other creations that comes straight off of silly Raw that Vince got a kick out of.” [12:33-12:59]

Chris Jericho crossed the line again on AEW Dynamite

As ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho has vowed to destroy and desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor, a company that prided itself on being one of the finest wrestling companies in the world for more than 20 years.

Not only has he set out to defeat every former ROH World Champion, but also take out ROH ring announcers and commentators. This resulted in Jericho once again going too far on AEW Dynamite, as he attacked one of All Elite Wrestling's backstage producers, Jerry Lynn.

#TeamJD @EKCone909



Everything that Jericho is doing by desecrating & destroying the legacy of Ring Of Honor is excellent quality television. Chris Jericho delivered a tombstone piledriver on Jerry Lynn onto the ROH World Title.Everything that Jericho is doing by desecrating & destroying the legacy of Ring Of Honor is excellent quality television. #AEWDynamite Chris Jericho delivered a tombstone piledriver on Jerry Lynn onto the ROH World Title.Everything that Jericho is doing by desecrating & destroying the legacy of Ring Of Honor is excellent quality television. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/kyxuTjP1IU

Lynn came to the rescue of ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni following Jericho's successful title defense against Dalton Castle. However, while Riccaboni was spared, Jerry Lynn was given a tombstone piledriver on the entrance stage for his troubles.

Lynn has been retired from the ring for almost 10 years, but is a former ROH World Champion, meaning that in Jericho's mind, he is more than qualified for a beating.

Do you think we could see Chris Jericho vs. Jerry Lynn on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes