"They're completely rule free sh*t" - WWE veteran shares his opinion on Jon Moxley's fiery segment with returning AEW star

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has criticized former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's recent tussle with Hangman Adam Page for being inconsistent.

AEW programming is no stranger to on-screen brawls breaking out. Last week on Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence was involved in a massive fight with Hangman Adam Page. While security officials tried their best to separate the two stars, the tussled spilled to ringside.

Speaking about the brawl on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette pointed out how the fight being stopped by security posed a problem. While he praised the segment, he explained that this meant that AEW would have to be consistent in their future brawls.

"The fight they did well. I'd love to see it with two whole completely different people. But the fight segment, that was fine, but again then they need consistency now they've established they've referees and security guys that will come out and break up sh*t that gets out of hand, except if they don't like the people that are involved. Nobody wants to see Page and Moxley get hurt, so we'll go out and break them up. But when it's the trampoline Cowboys and they're completely rule free sh*t, then they get to fight or do, or the sports entertainment as*ho*es, they get to fight and do whatever." (7:50 - 8:35)

Jim Cornette criticized AEW president Tony Khan for his booking as well

The WWE veteran has always been critical of the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he added another complaint against Tony Khan.

In a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran explained how the CM Punk controversy was not the only reason for the current state of AEW.

"I don't know what the f*ck Tony thinks about his booking..." said Cornette. "I know they've had a lot of turmoil but there's a lot of this sh*t that doesn't stem off [CM] Punk and or EVPs being gone. Even if they were still around if everybody else was going to be in the right place, the same place as they thought they were two months ago, they would have gone through all these f*ck*ng hoops and hollers and Chutes and ladders." (6:25 - 6:56)

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will ever address these concerns in the future.

