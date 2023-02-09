This former WWE star should end Jade Cargill's undefeated streak in AEW

Jade Cargill is approaching two years in AEW and has yet to suffer a defeat with a monumental 50-0 record. But the question has to be asked as to who may take both her streak and the TBS Women's Championship.

She defeated the likes of Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, and Nyla Rose en route to her esteemed 50th singles win over Red Velvet last week. Cargill scored her first win over the pairing of Velvet and WWE star Cody Rhodes, debuting alongside Shaquille O'Neal. Much in the same way you could look at WWE and find Rhodes as her first win, you could look towards a star who has left the promotion for who may be her first loss.

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, walked away from the company last year before negotiating her departure. She has since emerged in NJPW, confirming that she will battle for the IWGP Women's title later this month. But perhaps she should look at the TBS Women's title after that.

There are limited options in AEW that feel right to take the belt from Cargill right now, much less be the one to end her streak. But Mercedes has more than cemented herself as a bonafide attraction. Jade has yet to face anyone of The Mandalorian star's caliber, so it wouldn't hurt her to lose first against someone that was in the main event of WrestleMania the year she made her debut.

Besides, it makes pure business sense to strap a TV title to someone of Moné's star power, especially when you consider that this year is a contract year for Dynamite. Mercedes can carry the brand forward while Jade undergoes a redemption arc, telling the tale of the unbeatable being beaten, and learning to process her first defeat. In any case, Moné is the best bet.

Taking a look at other former WWE stars who could end Jade Cargill's AEW streak

Assuming it absolutely has to be someone else prevailing over the TBS Champion, what other options exist for AEW?

There are a wealth of main event players lurking in the wings that have previously enjoyed success in WWE. Mickie James is in the midst of a title reign, having put her career on the line to capture the IMPACT Knockouts Championship from Jordynne Grace.

James is another example of a major player in the world of women's wrestling, having not only held IMPACT but also WWE gold. She could easily be seen bringing her talents to AEW, especially with the idea that she could teach a youthful Cargill as a tenured veteran in her own right.

KAIRI is yet another former WWE name, and she is the reigning IWGP Women's Champion who stands against Mercedes Moné later this month. AEW and NJPW share a working relationship, so perhaps she could steal the streak and title at a Forbidden Door sequel event.

Aside from the aforementioned, there is of course the wildcard option, Mandy Rose. The Golden Goddess held the NXT Women's title for a monumental period before surprisingly dropping the belt to Roxxanne Perez.

She was then shockingly released by the company and remains a free agent. In terms of raw star power, Rose would be another optimal choice to take the title. Albeit, she appears to have put wrestling on the back burner for now.

Who do you think should be the first to defeat Jade Cargill? Should they be a former WWE star? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

