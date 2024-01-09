"This is like Akira Tozawa coming for Roman Reigns' title" - Fans ridicule AEW's first potential world title opponent for Samoa Joe

In the latest episode of Collision, there was an unexpected match-up featuring a relatively new wrestler, Hook, calling Samoa Joe out for an AEW World Title match.

However, many fans weren't pleased with this move. Many felt that Hook, being a rookie, shouldn't be allowed to challenge for the World Title so early in his career.

The dissatisfaction among fans was evident, and they criticized AEW for taking this direction with Joe's first title defense.

Fans shared their reactions on Twitter, expressing their disappointment with the decision. Some even drew a parallel between Hook challenging Joe and Akira Tozawa challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title in WWE, highlighting the seeming mismatch in experience and status.

One fan expressed the contrast between WWE and AEW by stating it on their X/Twitter social media account:

Another fan suggested that he needs to go to NXT.

While recognizing Hook as a potentially interesting character, some fans emphasized that he still has a lot to learn as a wrestler. Suggestions were made for him to start with mid-card titles to improve both in the ring and on the microphone.

Samoa Joe awaits a proper challenger to defend his title

Samoa Joe recently dethroned MJF at AEW's last PPV of 2023, Worlds End, ending MJF's record-breaking reign as AEW World Champion. However, since then, Joe has not defended the title on TV. Fans argue that for his first defense, Joe deserves a worthy opponent who could establish him as a great world champion, and they question whether Hook is the right choice for that role.

The prevailing sentiment is that Hook should undergo further development, perhaps in ROH, before considering a shot at the main title. Many fans argue that Hook is not main event-ready, and challenging for the top title seems premature.

