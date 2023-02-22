This shocking WWE release could be a blessing in disguise for Tony Khan and AEW

It's no secret that AEW President Tony Khan has thrown a lot of lifelines to former WWE talent who have been released over the past few years. Could one release in particular be the key to helping All Elite Wrestling rise in TV ratings?

The star in question is Mandy Rose, who was controversially released by WWE in December 2022 due to her FanTime account. While the content on her page was certainly not in line with WWE's PG image, it was the fact that Rose had technically breached her contract that led to her release.

Before her departure, Rose had reigned as the NXT Women's Champion for 413 days, becoming only the third woman in the title's history to surpass the one-year mark after Shayna Baszler and Asuka respectively.

So why would Mandy Rose be such a help to AEW? For one, her image is arguably her main selling point. While she has certainly improved leaps and bounds in the ring in recent years, being able to become a millionaire off of her image alone speaks for itself.

Her NXT Women's Championship reign would also make her a credible inclusion in the AEW Women's division. Not only could she reunite with old friends like Saraya and Ruby Soho, she could also mix it up with some of the best women in the world. She would be an ideal foe for the likes of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.

Mandy Rose might be taking some time away from the ring at the time of writing, but if Tony Khan wants to add some fire (and desire if that opportunity arises) to his women's division, then Rose would be the perfect inclusion.

Tony Khan will make a huge announcement this week on AEW Dynamite

It would be very ironic if Tony Khan announced Mandy Rose had signed for AEW after writing this, wouldn't it? But that isn't out of the realm of possibility as there are many rumors as to what the AEW President could announce this week on Dynamite.

Other rumors going around about the announcement Khan could make include AEW potentially traveling to the UK for the first time, something to do with a streaming service, or that CM Punk is returning. But what will it be? Tune into Dynamite to find out.

