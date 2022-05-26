"Why not?" - Top female AEW star open to forming a similar face-paint alliance like Sting and Darby Allin (Exclusive)

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa is delighted to see the pairing of Sting and Darby Allin.

The alliance between the two men has so far turned out to be mutualism. While The Icon has brought a much-needed spotlight on Allin, the latter has been instrumental in making the veteran compete inside the ring again.

Both stars' affection for wearing face paint and intimidating looks have exemplified their natural chemistry. Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rosa asserted that she is open to joining forces with similar face-paint stars.

She further lauded Sting for taking Darby Allin under his wing and helping him reach a certain level of stardom:

"Absolutely [On pairing with another face-paint wrestler]. I mean, I've seen how Sting has brought so much more to Darby Allin, and like, it's just like a distinct persona because he's such an amazing person overall (..) But for me, I would love to if I have the opportunity to tag with somebody that is like, firing very similar to me like we can bring some people like that, Why not?," Rosa said. (13:18 onwards)

You can check out the full interview below:

Sting could miss AEW Doube or Nothing 2022

Sting is set to miss the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last week, The Vigilante was involved in a chaotic brawl alongside his partner Allin and The Hardys against The Elite. During the tussle between the two teams, O'Reilly damaged the WWE Hall of Famer's ankle with a chair.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon , Watch your inbox for information on refunds Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds

Earlier today, AEW took to their Twitter handle to announce that the 63-year-old veteran has suffered an undisclosed injury, which will preclude him from traveling.

As a result, The Icon will be unable to make his appearance at Fan Fest Meet and Greet ahead of Double or Nothing. Whether his injury is kayfabe remains to be seen, but the news of his travel restrictions suggests he may miss the pay-per-view on May 29.

