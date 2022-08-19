"Some zingers" - WWE legend applauds CM Punk and Jon Moxley's explosive segment on AEW Dynamite

Tommy Dreamer has heaped praise on CM Punk and Jon Moxley for their blistering segment on AEW Dynamite this week.

The historic edition of Dynamite couldn't have started off any hotter as CM Punk emerged on the ramp. The Straight Edge star delivered one of his most fiery promos, referencing multiple WWE Superstars to insult Jon Moxley, Hangman Page and Eddie Kingston.

As usual, Jon Moxley fired back with his own hard-hitting promo, hurling nasty verbals and questioning the motive of Punk's pro wrestling return. The men then engaged in two separate brawls before being separated by security staff and Claudio Castagnoli.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer first gave his verdict on the AEW World Champion's scorching promo:

"I thought CM Punk's promo was brilliant, and how he was saying about the Kingstons, being the third member of a group, man. Or you'd be the second John that I've beaten in Chicago, it was some zingers. Him going after Hangman Page, here's the best part of his entire promo was - he is saying some heavy, heavy stuff, and he turns to the audience that does love him and then he says 'stop me when I'm lying'," said Dreamer. (01:23-02:08)

The 51-year old further credited Punk for adding legitimacy to the promo, dubbing it a wrestling jam of sorts:

"A great babyface or a great person who's commanding the audience, he's telling the truth. And everything that he was saying has truth to it in his mind. I looked at it like, I don't want to say a celebrity roast, but like wrestling jam, if it was a thing, because he is just throwing burns at the guy," he added. (02:09-02:41)

Tommy Dreamer decoded Jon Moxley's counter-promo for CM Punk

Jon Moxley steered through the crowd to confront the Chicago native after Punk called him out. Not mincing his words, the Purveyor of Violence claimed that Punk was not even the best wrestler in catering backstage. Moxley then provoked the former UFC fighter by pushing him and throwing a right jab.

During the same podcast, Tommy Dreamer threw light on Jon Moxley's day on the microphone:

"Moxley's promo was excellent as well, because he's firing back. The one thing I would state, do not tell us that you're the heart and soul of anything. They say 'I'm the heart and soul of this company'. You cannot say things like that," said Dreamer. (03:14-03:31)

CM Punk and Jon Moxley were expected to lock horns at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. However, it was announced that the two men will collide for the Undisputed World Championship next week on Dynamite.

