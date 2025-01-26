Tony Khan can't afford any mistakes with Penta's replacement in AEW

Penta transitioned from AEW to WWE and made a huge splash as soon as he made his debut on Monday Night RAW. The masked Luchador took on Chad Gable in a thrilling encounter that gave fans a taste of his talents in the ring.

His departure from All Elite Wrestling has left a void that needs to be filled by Tony Khan sooner or later. Now, the management needs to ensure that whoever that replacement could be will get it right or the promotion runs the risk of losing out on having a top luchador on their roster.

Who could be Penta's replacement in AEW?

AEW has a wonderful cast of characters and talents on its roster with spectacular in-ring ability. However, Tony Khan would have to admit that losing Penta was a huge blow for them as they not only lost one of their top luchadors, but a talent with a spectacular presentation and an established fan following.

Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

With, Penta now starting to make waves in WWE as he climbs up the ladder, it's up to AEW to try and build a new star to fill his spot and they have quite a few names to choose from, such as Komander, The Beast Mortos, etc. But we think the ideal pick to be Penta's replacement in AEW would be to push Tony Khan's very own personal project, Hologram.

All eyes could turn to Hologram

There's no doubt that Hologram will have a huge task ahead of him once he makes his return from his hiatus. The masked star known as Arasmis has certainly won over fans with his high-speed action and acrobatic ability in the ring.

However, he'll need to do it once again and consistently so, as he will most likely compete with Penta, who will be showcasing his skills on Monday Night RAW. While he's sure to do well with almost anyone in the ring, he will have to elevate his stock further in the company.

That could mean seeking out championships or pushing himself into heated feuds with other stars on the AEW roster. His progress could be slow and steady at first, but he needs to be pushed first if Tony Khan expects him to be Penta's replacement.

Tony Khan needs to avoid creative slip-ups with Hologram

AEW's creative storytelling has come under scrutiny lately and has not been at par with its earlier years. The promotion has made questionable creative decisions and made storylines more complicated than they need to be at times.

However, they need to avoid any of these mistakes with the returning Hologram if they expect him to live up to Penta's legacy. That means aligning him with another faction to just make another face on the roster or putting him in useless angles that lead nowhere.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan also needs to step up and take charge of Hologram's creative himself and lead him to the spotlight. Perhaps pairing him with another star in a tag team won't be a bad idea but if he's going to be a singles star then he needs a feud to sink his teeth into.

Eventually, if they play their cards right he could earn himself an opportunity to win the TNT Championship as his first title, to kick off the Hologram era in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback