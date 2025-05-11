Tony Khan to announce former WWE star's signing after his recent backstage visit in AEW? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE Superstar was spotted backstage at a recent AEW show and had interesting interactions with several major names. Could Tony Khan strike up a partnership with the individual in question?

Maven is known for his brief tenure in the Stamford-based promotion during the early 2000s. Currently, he has not officially retired but only makes sporadic in-ring appearances. The last time he was in the ring was in March 2024 on the independent circuit.

The 48-year-old recently posted on his YouTube channel about his time backstage at a recent AEW show. This showed his interactions with several stars backstage as he began to find out more about the company and how things were done. He even had a short interaction with Tony Khan.

TK could bring him in and give him a backstage role, considering he is well-respected in the industry. Maven could serve as a coach or consultant, not necessarily often being backstage, but someone who would help the stars on the roster.

Maven ran into one of his former WWE rivals backstage in AEW

During his visit to the Jacksonville-based promotion, Maven found himself running into a former rival from his time in WWE. This rival was Dustin Rhodes, with whom he shared the ring multiple times from 2002 to 2003.

The Natural was also surprised to see him, and the two talked for a bit. Maven asked him about his time in AEW, and the two even talked about one of their past matches, which took place at WrestleMania 18 and was for the WWE Hardcore Championship.

"What are you doing? Where the f**k have you been?" said Dustin Rhodes when he spotted his former rival backstage. [4:25 - 4:28]

This was one of the most interesting interactions he had backstage, and his vlog has shown a whole different perspective on AEW for many to see.

