Tony Khan announces former champion for the Women's Battle Royale at All Out

The Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out had two spots remaining and AEW boss Tony Khan announced that Riho will be taking up the penultimate spot in the 21-women Battle Royale on September 5.

Riho was the first ever AEW women's world champion, defeating the Native Beast Nyla Rose to win the title. Riho was absent from AEW for nearly a year due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. On her return, her most high-profile match came against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing and the two ladies tore the house down for the NWA Women's Championship.

During the All Out media call, Tony Khan announced that Riho will be a part of the 21-women match to determine the next number one contender for the AEW Women's Championship. Riho was the 20th woman to be announced. Here is the updated lineup for the Women's Battle Royale.

Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Jade Cargill, Anna Jay, Riho, The Bunny, Big Swole, Tay Conti, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Julia Hart, Diamante, Emi Sakura, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Jamie Hayter, Rebel.

Who does Tony Khan have in store as the mystery entrant at All Out?

Recent weeks have seen some improvement in the women's division in Tony Khan's company. The Bunny and Penelope Ford have been feuding with Tay Conti while Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill ambushed Thunder Rosa backstage to give the talented women in AEW some spotlight. Anna Jay and Jamie Hayter made their returns while Emi Sakura is wrestling regularly on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

The prospect of a mystery entrant at All Out increases the intrigue in the battle royale, but the question is, what does Tony Khan have up his sleeve? Many people are speculating that the formerly known as Ruby Riott could be the final entrant at All Out under her new name, Ruby Soho.

Ruby Soho would be a smart signing by Tony Khan as Soho is a highly talented woman with a very unique look, unlike anything in AEW. Her recent vignettes on social media have fueled speculation and it should be no surprise if we see her show up on All Out.

