Tony Khan asserts fans potentially leaving ROH Supercard of Honor would be a big mistake; drops hint at major surprises

AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan has sent out a warning to fans attending the ROH Supercard of Honor show on April 1st. Rumors suggest that fans will try and leave early to beat traffic.

The Supercard of Honor XV will be the first Ring of Honor event to take place since Tony Khan took over the company at the beginning of March 2022. ROH has not held an official event since December 2021, when they put on their annual Final Battle pay-per-view.

Several events are scheduled to take place during the WrestleMania weekend. With fans looking to catch multiple shows, some may think it would be a good idea to leave early and beat the traffic.

However, one person who thinks that is a terrible idea is Tony Khan. The AEW COO recently appeared on the Strong Style podcast. During the show, Tony noted that he has a few surprises up his sleeve for the upcoming event. Therefore, leaving early is not something people should be doing.

“I’ve heard a few people talking like they might leave early to go to another show. At least that was what people were saying. Don’t do that! It would be a big mistake to leave before the show is over. And again, I can’t control what other people scheduled or other events that night, but I really hope people will come," said Khan. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



What will you be watching?

What are you most looking forward to??



** Yes, I know.

This is not every show. **



#MultiverseOfMatches

#SupercardOfHonor #AEW

HUGE week of pro wrestling on the horizon + all the usual weekly shows as well. What will you be watching? What are you most looking forward to?? #MultiverseOfMatches #SupercardOfHonor #AEW #WrestleMania #ImpactWrestling

Tony Khan has already announced a whole host of matches for ROH Supercard of Honor

Tony Khan is going all out to make sure that the return of ROH is a big one. Several major title bouts and grudge matches are already in place for the April 1st event.

The most recent match to be announced for the show was the ROH Pure Championship match. AEW star Wheeler Yuta will challenge champion Josh Woods for the title.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Next Friday April 1, Dallas Metroplex



Pure Wrestling Champion Josh Woods (



Supercard tickets on sale @

ROH Supercard of Honor Next Friday April 1, Dallas Metroplex @ringofhonor Pure Wrestling Champion Josh Woods (@WoodsIsTheGoods) will defend the title vs. one of wrestling's brightest young stars @WheelerYuta Supercard tickets on sale @ rohtix.com + on PPV @FiteTV

This match is one of three championship matches set for the event. For the ROH Tag Team Championships, The Briscoe Brothers will go up against the current AAA Tag Team Champions FTR.

In the main event, Jonathan Gresham will defend his ROH World Championship against Bandido. The former champion never officially lost the belt and had to vacate the title before Final Battle 2021 due to COVID-19 complications.

