  • Tony Khan to bring in 266 lb star as AEW's Brock Lesnar on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan to bring in 266 lb star as AEW's Brock Lesnar on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 04, 2025 11:33 GMT
Brock Lesnar AEW
Tony Khan could make his own version of Brock Lesnar (Image source: WWE and AEW on X)

A former TNT Champion could be brought back on Dynamite and booked as AEW's Brock Lesnar by Tony Khan. The star has been out of action for more than a year now.

Wardlow could be AEW's Brock Lesnar. The 266 lb star wrestled his last match on an episode of Dynamite in March 2024, where he failed to win the World Title from Samoa Joe. Mr. Mayhem has also not wrestled on the indies during his lengthy absence, and fans have been hoping to see him back on TV for quite some time now.

Given his size, Wardlow has been booked as an absolute monster throughout his tenure, similar to Lesnar in the WWE. The Beast Incarnate made his shocking return at SummerSlam 2025 after two years of absence. Looking at Brock's return, Tony Khan could also call up Wardlow for a return this week in order to counter the huge moment.

Khan might book Mr. Mayhem as a dominant and formidable force upon his return to make him AEW's version of Brock Lesnar. Wardlow has been a three-time TNT Champion during his tenure, and he must be waiting for a return to achieve more accolades. It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old star makes his return soon.

AEW star on a potential dream match with Brock Lesnar

The AEW star Wardlow once addressed the idea of a dream match with The Beast Incarnate, stating that they would murder each other in the ring, and it has money written over it.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast back in 2022, Wardlow said the following about a match with Lesnar:

“I think if I ever found myself in the same ring as Brock Lesnar, that has money pouring out of the idea of it. I think him and I would just murder each other, I don’t know if there’s a ring that can hold the two of us. But beyond that, not necessarily any real dream opponents. I just want to work with the best, I just want to be challenged."
Only time will tell if Wardlow will ever get to share the ring with Lesnar in his career.

