Tony Khan to bring back 3-time WWE women's champion to counter AJ Lee's return? Exploring the chances!

The return of top WWE superstar, AJ Lee, is looking like a real possibility now more than ever. This might push AEW President and CEO Tony Khan to bring back a former Women's Champion to his promotion, who would be a huge counter to Lee's resurgence back to the Stamford-based promotion.Ever since the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event concluded, AJ Lee's return has been massively teased by WWE, backstage analysts, and, most importantly, her husband, CM Punk. The Best in the World is currently engaged in a heated feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who got involved in their rivalry by costing Punk a chance to regain the World title at Clash in Paris.Furthemore, Punk and Lynch had an in-ring confrontation on the following episode of RAW, where he teased AJ's return with major hints. Should that come to fruition, it will be a game-changer for WWE, while pushing AEW firmly against the wall in terms of competition.However, Tony Khan can pull out a secret weapon to counter the former Divas Champion's comeback by bringing back former UFC and WWE Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet left WWE in 2023 and made a few appearances for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, after that.Moreover, despite being inactive for a few years, she is still a marquee attraction in combat sports. This makes her the best bet for Tony Khan to bring his company on par with WWE should AJ Lee finally come home after a decade of absence.AJ Lee is rumored to make her return on WWE SmackDown this weekAfter his segment with Becky Lynch on RAW, CM Punk seemingly confirmed that he will appear on SmackDown this week. The show will take place at the Allstate Arena in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.RAW General Manager Adam Pearce told him that the blue brand is headed to his home turf this week, following which he said, &quot;tremendous.&quot; This fueled the speculations of AJ Lee's return even more, who is rumored to return in the same arena her husband came back to WWE in 2023. So, it will be interesting to tune into SmackDown this week, which is shaping up to be a must-see and history-making episode in its own right.