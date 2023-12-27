Tony Khan to bring back 6 ft 4 in ex-WWE star on AEW Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has quite the penchant to sign up former WWE names to his promotion. He has had quite the success doing that as well.

He has signed up people like Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, and Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, to name a few and all three of them have gone on to be pillars in the Jacksonville-based company. Cage is the hottest heel in the wrestling industry right now while Jon Moxley has reinvented himself after signing with AEW.

Bryan, on the other hand has taken up a much more senior role and is being a good teacher for all the young talent. While all of them are established stars, Tony Khan now has the chance to do something different this week.

He could bring back a former WWE name who resembles a lot like Brock Lesnar. The star in question is none other than the 6ft 4 inch star Parker Boudreaux. Parker has been away from the ring after suffering a serious injury and his presence will be a much needed boost to the AEW roster.

When can former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux realistically return to AEW?

Ever since being out with a serious injury, Parker Boudreaux has been under the radar and has been slowly working his way to full fitness.

Recently, Ringside News reported some hot news regarding the former WWE Superstar. They reported that sources close to the wrestler have said that he is very close to a return and that he has already started training for that.

There are a lot of avenues for Boudreaux to explore once he makes his return to the ring. If reports are to be believed about how close he is to returning, then he could go on and challenge Wardlow, whose momentum has stalled ever since making a comeback.

It will be interesting to see the kind of plans Tony Khan has for the former WWE Superstar, who was known as Harland during his time in NXT.

Are you excited for Parker Boudreaux’s AEW return? Let us know in the comments section below.