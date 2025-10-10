Tony Khan to bring in former WWE champions following expiry of their contracts? Exploring the chances

The AEW President, Tony Khan could sign former WWE Tag Team Champions after their contract expired recently. The stars were performing on a top promotion and also hold a title there currently.The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, IIconics could be brought in to AEW by Tony Khan. Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee were a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2015 to 2021 before they signed with TNA. The duo is currently known as 'IInspiration.' Meanwhile, their contract with TNA is reportedly up, and they can possibly join All Elite Wrestling.Tony Khan recently introduced the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships and would need popular female tag teams like IInspiration. However, the chances of Jessi McKay and Casie Lee signing with All Elite Wrestling are minimal, as they recently won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles and are reportedly expected to re-sign with the promotion.Since TNA is in a partnership with the WWE, IInspiration also made their appearance on NXT during the ongoing invasion angle. While the duo is unlikely to sign with AEW, an official announcement about them re-signing has not been made yet, and it will be interesting to see if Tony puts in an offer for them.TNA star on not joining AEW despite conversations with Tony KhanThe TNA star, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) recently opened up on why he didn't sign with AEW. Following his release from the WWE in 2023, Nemeth signed with TNA and is currently one of the top stars there.Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Nic Nemeth revealed that he had conversations with Tony Khan in the past, but he couldn't fit his style into the AEW style:&quot;I've had a couple of conversations with Tony in the past, and I rooted for those guys every step of the way...It’s got so many moving parts that I don’t even know if I could fit my old style into it. I can adapt to anything, but if I had to remember a long, complex sequence like some of those matches, I’d probably lose the emotional flow and just focus on remembering spots,&quot; Nemeth admitted.Fans will have to wait and see if the erstwhile Dolph Ziggler will ever appear on All Elite Wrestling.